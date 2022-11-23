2022 Qatar World Cup: our picks

Croatia's Luka Modric during training. (Reuters photo)

The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

Morocco v Croatia

At 37, Croatia's Luka Modric is still a key player at Real Madrid. But his national team teammates are not as good as those at the Spanish giants. It is unlikely that Croatia will reach the final again after losing to France in the title match at Russia 2018. Morocco, who feature Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech, should be able to get a result.

Prediction: 1-1

Germany v Japan

Japan did well at Russia 2018 where they lost 3-2 to Belgium in the last 16 round. The current team have several stars who play in Germany's Bundesliga and the English Premier League. However, Germany should be too strong for the Samurai Blue.

Prediction: Germany 3-1

Spain v Costa Rica

Spain, one of the title favourites, should have few problems against Costa Rica, the longest shot to claim the trophy.

Prediction: Spain 3-0

Belgium v Canada

In the absence of Romelu Lukaku, who is injured, Belgium do not have a top-class striker. But midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard should be able to lead the Red Devils to a winning start.

Prediction: Belgium 2-0