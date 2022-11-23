Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2022 Qatar World Cup: our picks
Sports

2022 Qatar World Cup: our picks

published : 23 Nov 2022 at 06:33

newspaper section: Sports

Croatia's Luka Modric during training. (Reuters photo)
Croatia's Luka Modric during training. (Reuters photo)

The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

Morocco v Croatia

At 37, Croatia's Luka Modric is still a key player at Real Madrid. But his national team teammates are not as good as those at the Spanish giants. It is unlikely that Croatia will reach the final again after losing to France in the title match at Russia 2018. Morocco, who feature Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech, should be able to get a result.

Prediction: 1-1

Germany v Japan

Japan did well at Russia 2018 where they lost 3-2 to Belgium in the last 16 round. The current team have several stars who play in Germany's Bundesliga and the English Premier League. However, Germany should be too strong for the Samurai Blue.

Prediction: Germany 3-1

Spain v Costa Rica

Spain, one of the title favourites, should have few problems against Costa Rica, the longest shot to claim the trophy.

Prediction: Spain 3-0

Belgium v Canada

In the absence of Romelu Lukaku, who is injured, Belgium do not have a top-class striker. But midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard should be able to lead the Red Devils to a winning start.

Prediction: Belgium 2-0

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

22m citizens apply for welfare

More than 22 million Thais have registered for state welfare cards, with many of them thought to be suffering from economic hardships caused by the pandemic, says Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat.

07:43
Thailand

Govt boasts net revenue exceeded target by 151 billion baht

The government announced on Tuesday its net revenue in the 2022 fiscal year exceeded its target by more than 151 billion baht.

07:03
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United 'with immediate effect'

Cristiano Ronaldo has parted with Manchester United "with immediate effect," the Premier League club confirmed Tuesday.

06:54