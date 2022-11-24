2022 Qatar World Cup: our Thursday picks

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training (Reuters photo)

The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

Switzerland v Cameroon

Switzerland qualified for Qatar 2022 at the expense of European champions Italy. They also knocked out France in the Euro 2020 last-16 round. The Swiss are led by Granit Xhaka, who has been in good form for Arsenal this season. But Cameroon, led by Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, should be able to cause trouble for Switzerland.

Prediction: 1-1

Uruguay v South Korea

On paper, Uruguay have a lethal strike force featuring Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, 23, and veterans Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, both 35. Their defence is marshalled by Diego Godin. South Korea talisman Son Heung-Min should be able to play after sustaining multiple fractures around his left eye three weeks ago. But the presence of the Tottenham forward may not be enough for the Koreans to get past their South American opponents.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-1

Portugal v Ghana

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to show the world that he is still a top-class player after his exit from Manchester United. Portugal have a lot of good players, including Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix, to help him. It could be a bad time for Ghana to face Ronaldo and Co at the moment.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0

Brazil v Serbia

Serbia are no pushovers with players like Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic and Sergei Milinkovic-Savic. But Brazil are favourites to win their sixth title as they look strong in all departments. Serbia's defence could be terrorised by Neymar and Co.

Prediction: Brazil 3-0