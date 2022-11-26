Supachai strike enough for Buriram to stop Dragons

Buriram striker Supachai Chaided.

Thai League 1 pacesetters Buriram United extended their lead after defeating title chasers Ratchaburi 1-0 on Friday night.

In-form forward Supachai Chaided scored the winner in injury time at Chang Arena.

The Thunder Castle were the better side throughout the contest but failed to break the visitors' solid defence until the final moments.

Supachai and Suphanat Mueanta had several chances as Ratchaburi goalkeeper Kampon Pathomattakul was forced to make a couple of good saves.

Buriram, who had been crowned champions of the first half of the season ahead of yesterday's match, have 39 points from 15 games.

Second-placed Ratchaburi have 29 points and could be overtaken by Chonburi who played Port last night.

The league will take a break for the World Cup and Asean Cup after this weekend's round of matches and resume in January.

Meanwhile, BG Pathum United coach Matt Smith will try to stop the rot when the Rabbits host Chiang Rai United today.

Former BG player Smith has one win and two defeats in the league after succeeding Makoto Teguramori a couple of weeks ago. The Rabbits were thrashed 3-0 by Ratchaburi last week.

BG are in seventh place on 21 points, two behind Chiang Rai, who beat Muang Thong United 3-1 last week.