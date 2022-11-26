Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Supachai strike enough for Buriram to stop Dragons
Sports

Supachai strike enough for Buriram to stop Dragons

published : 26 Nov 2022 at 05:33

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Buriram striker Supachai Chaided.
Buriram striker Supachai Chaided.

Thai League 1 pacesetters Buriram United extended their lead after defeating title chasers Ratchaburi 1-0 on Friday night.

In-form forward Supachai Chaided scored the winner in injury time at Chang Arena.

The Thunder Castle were the better side throughout the contest but failed to break the visitors' solid defence until the final moments.

Supachai and Suphanat Mueanta had several chances as Ratchaburi goalkeeper Kampon Pathomattakul was forced to make a couple of good saves.

Buriram, who had been crowned champions of the first half of the season ahead of yesterday's match, have 39 points from 15 games.

Second-placed Ratchaburi have 29 points and could be overtaken by Chonburi who played Port last night.

The league will take a break for the World Cup and Asean Cup after this weekend's round of matches and resume in January.

Meanwhile, BG Pathum United coach Matt Smith will try to stop the rot when the Rabbits host Chiang Rai United today.

Former BG player Smith has one win and two defeats in the league after succeeding Makoto Teguramori a couple of weeks ago. The Rabbits were thrashed 3-0 by Ratchaburi last week.

BG are in seventh place on 21 points, two behind Chiang Rai, who beat Muang Thong United 3-1 last week.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Attacks on women 'still a major worry'

More than 8,500 women experience either physical or sexual violence each year, mostly in domestic or family environments, according to the Public Health Ministry.

06:05
Business

Bitkub seeks local partner for overseas expansion

Bangkok-based Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co has been in talks with prospective local partners in Southeast Asia regarding plans to expand beyond Thailand next year, says founder and group chief executive Jirayut Srupsrisopa.

06:00
Sports

Supachai strike enough for Buriram to stop Dragons

Thai League 1 pacesetters Buriram United extended their lead after defeating title chasers Ratchaburi 1-0 on Friday night.

05:33