Stalemate at Muang Thong blows Bangkok United's bid off the track

Fine effort: Muang Thong's Eric Johana celebrates his goal against Bangkok United.

Bangkok United's dream of ending the first leg of Thai League 1 among the top three sides was shattered by a 1-1 draw at Muang Thong United on Saturday night.

Things could have been even worse for the Angels but Mahmoud Eid rose to the occasion in the 73rd minute to cancel out a strike by Eric Johana for the Kirins shortly after the break.

Bangkok United finished the first leg in fourth place on 28 points, 11 behind leaders Buriram United.

Earlier on Friday night, Chonburi overtook Ratchaburi in the league table following a 1-0 victory over an inconsistent Port side.

After Faiq Bolkiah had broken the deadlock in the ninth minute, the Sharks did well to keep Port at bay and defended their slim lead all the way to the end to walk away with three points.

Chonburi are one point in front of Ratchaburi, who were beaten 1-0 away at Buriram United on Friday night, with 30 points at the halfway mark of the season.

Chonburi coach Sasom Pobprasert said luck had played some role in his team's victory.

"It was the game that went our way and we were very lucky to get a goal from a corner kick," he added. "We aren't happy with the way we won but the three points have helped lift the mood of the team before the break."