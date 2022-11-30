Section
2022 Qatar World Cup: our Wednesday picks
Sports

published : 30 Nov 2022 at 07:44

newspaper section: Sports

Saudi Arabia's Hassan Al-Tambakti with teammates during a training session. (Reuters photo)
The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

Tunisia v France

France have qualified for the last 16 round and are expected to rest some key stars. However, their fringe players will still be too strong for Tunisia, who failed to score a single goal in their first two games.

Prediction: France 2-0

Australia v Denmark

Denmark, one of the most disappointing teams so far at Qatar 2022, must beat Australia to stand any chance of reaching the last 16 round. Christian Eriksen and Co may save the best for last and beat the Socceroos.

Prediction: Denmark 1-0

Poland v Argentina

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Poland's Robert Lewandowski surely do not want this to be their last World Cup match and will do everything to get a desired result. However, Argentina seem to have more weapons and should find a way to finish off the Poles.

Prediction: Argentina 2-0

Saudi Arabia v Mexico

Mexico have yet to score a single goal at Qatar 2022 and will find it difficult to break the defence of a determined Saudi Arabia side.

Prediction: 0-0

 

