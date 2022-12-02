2022 Qatar World Cup: our Friday picks

South Korea's midfielder Son Heung-min (third left) talks with teammates during a training session at Al Egla Training Site 5 in Doha on Thursday. (AFP photo)

The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

South Korea v Portugal

South Korea were unlucky to draw with Uruguay and lose to Ghana and must now beat Portugal to stand any chance of reaching the knockout rounds. Portugal have already qualified for the last 16 round and will rest some key players. AC Milan striker Rafael Leao should start.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0

Ghana v Uruguay

It's surprising that Uruguay have so far failed to score a goal despite the presence of Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. This may be a good time for the South Americans to open their scoring as Ghana's defence has conceded five goals although they have scored the same number of goals.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-1

Serbia v Switzerland

Switzerland are good in defence but not up front. Although Serbia's defence is fragile, their strike force is not too bad.

Prediction: Serbia 1-0

Cameroon v Brazil

Brazil coach Tite is expected to make wholesale changes to the starting line-up. But the likes of Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus, Bruno Guimaraes and Antony will be too hot for Cameroon to handle.

Prediction: Brazil 2-0