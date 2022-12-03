Section
2022 Qatar World Cup: our Saturday picks
published : 3 Dec 2022 at 08:22

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi dribbles the ball during a training session at Qatar University in Doha on Friday. (AFP photo)
The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

Netherlands v USA

With in-form forwards Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay, the Netherlands are favourites in the first last 16 match. The USA are hoping Christian Pulisic is fit to play. But even with the presence of 'Captain America,' the Dutch will still be too strong for the USA.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-0

Argentina v Australia

On paper, Argentina are better than Australia in every department and Lionel Messi and Co will prove it on the pitch with an easy win.

Prediction: Argentina 3-0

