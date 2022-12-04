Section
2022 Qatar World Cup: our Sunday picks
Sports

published : 4 Dec 2022 at 07:11

newspaper section: Sports

England's Bukayo Saka during training (Reuters photo)
England's Bukayo Saka during training (Reuters photo)

The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

France v Poland

France are the third favourites and Poland have an outside chance to win the title among the last 16 teams, according to the bookmakers. This should say it all about this match. Poland scored two goals, including one by Robert Lewandowski, in their first three games in Qatar. France's Kylian Mbappe alone has scored three times. Olivier Giroud needs his third strike of the tournament -- and 52nd international goal -- to break Thierry Henry's scoring record for his country. This will be a good time for the AC Milan striker to achieve the feat. The duo will terrorise Poland's rearguard, while France's defenders will not have much to do apart from keeping a close eye on Lewandowski.

Prediction: France 2-0

England v Senegal

England's confidence is sky high thanks to their unbeaten run in the group stage with two big wins against Iran and Wales and a scoreless draw with the USA. Striker Harry Kane, the 2018 World Cup top scorer, has not yet opened his account in Qatar. But England manager Gareth Southgate may not have to worry much about Kane's slump in form as Marcus Rashford has netted three times. At the other end, Manchester United flop Harry Maguire has played well in the heart of England's defence. Senegal have proved there is still life without Sadio Mane. But the Three Lions look stronger and will beat the Lions of Teranga.

Prediction: England 3-1

