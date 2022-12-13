2022 Qatar World Cup: our semi-final picks

Argentina's Lionel Messi during training (Reuters photo)

The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

Argentina v Croatia

Russia 2018 runners-up Croatia, led by playmaker Luka Modric, have struggled to score but they could find the back of the net when it mattered the most -- the equalisers against both Japan in the last 16 and Brazil in the quarter-finals. They then beat the two teams on penalties. Their defence and goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic have played a vital role in the team's run to the semi-finals. After their shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener in Qatar, Argentina have scored two goals in every game since. In-form Lionel Messi and Co should be able to score at least two goals again and earn another shot at the world title after finishing second at the 2014 tournament.

Prediction: Argentina 2-1