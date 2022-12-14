2022 Qatar World Cup: our semi-final pick

Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq and Hakim Ziyech during training on Tuesday. (Reuters photo)

The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

France v Morocco

Morocco boast the most solid defence as they have conceded only one goal -- scored by their own player. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score against them. However, some of their defenders are injured and doubtful for Wednesday's semi-final. Also, the Moroccans played two tough games against Spain and Portugal in the previous rounds and may be running out of energy. France have various options in attacks with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann. They will prove too strong for Morocco's defence and cruise to a win.

Prediction: France 3-0