Striker Teeratep to say one last sentimental goodbye

Thailand striker Teeratep Winothai takes part in a training session.

Striker Teeratep Winothai will make his last appearance for Thailand when the national team face Taiwan in a warm-up game on Wednesday.

The friendly, which also serves as Teeratep's testimonial match, kicks off at 8.30pm at Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit.

The 37-year-old ended his playing career last month when he scored in Police Tero's 1-0 win against Nakhon Ratchasima in Thai League 1.

"It's a great honour for me to play for the national team from the first day," said Teeratep.

"It's the highest honour for me to have a testimonial match. I don't regret retiring from playing football. I think it's the proper time for me to quit playing now.

"It's good to be in the national team camp again. I know several players and people in the team so it's good for me to meet them again."

Teeratep has played 52 games for the War Elephants and scored 16 goals.

He began playing for his country at the U17 level and has won four SEA Games gold medals.

Wednesday's match is part of Thailand's preparations for their defence of the Asean Cup title.

The War Elephants beat Myanmar 6-0 in their first warm-up game at the weekend.

The Thais will start their Group A campaign in the Mitsubishi Electric Cup against Brunei on Dec 20. The other teams in the pool are Cambodia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Thailand are coached by Mano Polking who steered the War Elephants to the title in the biennial tournament in January.