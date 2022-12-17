2022 Qatar World Cup: Our bronze pick

Croatia's Luka Modric during training on Friday. (Reuters photo)

The Bangkok Post's prediction on match.

Croatia v Morocco

Croatia and Morocco played to a lacklustre scoreless draw in their opening group game. Saturday's third-place play-off could be an entertaining one as both want to return home with a bronze medal. It will be Croatia playmaker Luka Modric's last World Cup match so he should start. Several Morocco players are nursing injuries and doubtful for the match. Croatia look stronger physically and should win.

Prediction: Croatia 2-1