France battle virus on eve of World Cup final

Defending champions aim to 'adapt as necessary and get on with it', says coach Deschamps

French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, defenders Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano, forward Olivier Giroud and midfielder Jordan Veretout train at the Al Sadd SC centre in Doha on Friday ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final against Argentina. (AFP)

DOHA: France is taking “as many precautions as possible” to stop the spread of a virus that is threatening preparations for their World Cup final showdown on Sunday with Argentina, says coach Didier Deschamps.

“We are trying to … to adapt as necessary and get on with it,” he said at a press conference in Doha on Saturday.

“Obviously it would be better if this wasn’t happening but we are handling it as well as possible with our medical staff.”

Central defensive pair Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Friday due to illness, along with winger Kingsley Coman.

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano did not play in Wednesday’s semi-final win over Morocco.

Deschamps and captain Hugo Lloris both insisted they could not offer any health updates on Saturday morning, with the team set to train again later in the day.

“I am fine. As for the players, I left quite early this morning so they were all sleeping,” added Deschamps, who spoke to reporters at 11.30am local time.

“We are trying to handle the situation as well as possible and remain calm and focused.

“I’ll get some more information later today and think about that tonight and maybe tomorrow. And of course we’re looking forward to being ready for this important game.”

Players, staff and other sources close to the squad have spoken of a range of symptoms affecting the team in recent days, including fever, stomach pains and headaches.

Measures have been taken at the team’s hotel, including isolating certain players, but Covid-19 testing is no longer imposed by Fifa.

France are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup.

They are facing an Argentina side determined to win the trophy in what is likely to be Lionel Messi’s last-ever match at the tournament.

“We are never really prepared for this type of thing but we are trying to prepare in the best way possible,” Lloris said of the illness worries.

“We remain focused and of course we’re very excited about playing in a World Cup final.”