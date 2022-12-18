2022 Qatar World Cup: our final pick

A giant World Cup trophy replica is seen on the pitch during a pyrotechnic display before the match on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

The Bangkok Post's prediction on match.

France v Argentina

Conspiracy theorists believe Qatar 2022 has been fixed for Argentina superstar Lionel Messi to finally lift the trophy in his last World Cup as they have been awarded four penalties in just six games. Both sides have formidable front lines -- Argentina's Messi, Julian Alvarez and Angel Di Maria and France's Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele. Their defences are not rock solid but France look a bit better overall and should prove the conspiracy theorists wrong.

Prediction: France 3-1