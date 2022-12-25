Live broadcasts of Asean championship confirmed

Big win: Thailand defeated Brunei 5-0 on Tuesday.

Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Governor Kongsak Yodmanee on Saturday confirmed that all the remaining matches of the Asean football championship would now be televised in the country.

There was a massive outcry from the fans when the War Elephants's 5-0 victory over Brunei in their opening game of the tournament was not aired live on any channel in Thailand on Tuesday night.

Six-time champions Thailand are defending their title in the tournament which is officially known as the Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

The Thais are scheduled to play their next Group A game against the Philippines at Thammasat Stadium on Monday. Initial reports said the match will be live on Channel 9.

Representatives of SPORTFIVE, the TV rights holder for the regional championship, flew in a for meeting with the SAT governor yesterday.

The meeting was also attended by Football Association of Thailand (FAT) secretary-general Patit Supaphong and a representative of the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF).

Kongsak told the Thai media on Saturday that it was a "successful meeting".

"There is a good news for the Thai football fans," he said.

"All the remaining Thailand national team matches, starting with their second match against the Philippines on Monday [tomorrow], will be televised live in the country now.

"Things went well at the meeting and only a few minor details have to be finalised."

The other two teams in Group A are Cambodia and Indonesia.

Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar and Laos are in Group B of the tournament.

At the conclusion of the first-round, round-robin hostilities, the top-two teams from each group will qualify for the home-and-away semi-finals.