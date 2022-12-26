Nong-O's win over Harrison among best fights of 2022

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, right, kicks Liam Harrison during their fight in August.

In 2022, ONE Championship hosted some of the most electrifying Muay Thai fights, featuring the finest competitors from all corners of the globe.

These fights have reflected the calibre of ONE's competitors, as the athletes have displayed exceptional skills and determination.

Observing these fights has been a thrilling experience for fans worldwide and a true demonstration of the power of Muay Thai.

A few matches have become renowned within the organisation due to their incredible endings and impressive display of fighters' skills, making them some of the most talked-about fights of the year.

In July, American superstar Janet Todd took home the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world championship after an exciting battle with Lara Fernandez.

Todd used her superior footwork and precise boxing combinations to gain the upper hand on Fernandez over five intense rounds, earning a unanimous decision victory.

As a result, she added the interim strap to her growing collection, having already been crowned the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion.

In August, seven-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defended his throne against legendary Briton Liam Harrison.

While both men came out guns blazing, it took Nong-O less than half of the first round to finish "Hitman" with a low kick to the knee that rendered the No.4-ranked contender immobile.

Prior to that spectacular ending, the Thai world champion used his devastating kicks to target Harrison's sore spot.

Nong-O walked away with another successful world title defense and a performance bonus of US$50,000.

In October, Dutch-Surinamese dynamo Regian Eersel made history after winning the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

He defeated Sinsamut Klinmee to take the Muay Thai world title in addition to his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship.

The two stood toe-to-toe for the opening stanzas of their match, until "The Immortal" upped the pressure in the final round.

Eersel continued his 20-fight winning streak and became a two-sport ONE world champion in the process.