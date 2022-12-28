Thais aim to silence Indonesian fans

Thailand's Teerasil Dangda reacts after scoring a goal against the Philippines at Thammasat Stadium in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Defending champions Thailand arrived in Indonesia on Tuesday as coach Mano Polking looks forward to defeating the hosts before a hostile crowd in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup on Thursday.

The Thais left for Jakarta following their 4-0 win over the Philippines at Thammasat Stadium on Monday night.

It was Thailand's second win in as many games in Group A after hammering Brunei 5-0 in their opening match.

Teerasil Dangda scored after three minutes and gave Thailand a 2-0 lead at half-time with his goal from the penalty spot in the 41st minute.

Teerasil, the Asean Cup's record goalscorer, now has 22 goals in the biennial tournament.

Adisak Kraisorn scored the team's third goal in the 57th minute and Suphanan Bureerat completed the rout with his first international goal after 63 minutes.

Earlier Monday, Indonesia thrashed Brunei 7-0 in Kuala Lumpur.

Thailand and Indonesia lead Group A with each having six points from two games.

They will meet at Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Stadium tomorrow. The venue, formerly Senayan, is renowned for its daunting atmosphere for the visitors.

"Playing Indonesia at their home will not be easy for us. Their fans will surely pack the stadium and create a good atmosphere to play football," Polking said before the team left for Indonesia.

"However, a number of our players have a lot of experience in this type of atmosphere. It is not a new thing for them and of course we are ready and will try to get three points."

After the victory over the Philippines, he told a post-match press conference: "Credit to our players. They did a good job. They played well from the beginning to the end of the match.

"When I lead a team, my target is to win every match. We have quality to win all matches."

Thailand could have beaten the Philippines by a much larger margin had they not squandered numerous chances.

But Polking said he was not worried much about this as long as his team wins.

Thailand are the most successful team in the event with six titles.

Polking led the War Elephants to reclaim the crown earlier this year in his first assignment as coach of Thailand.

On Monday, it took less than three minutes for Theerathon Bunmathan and Teerasil to combine for Thailand's opener as captain Theerathon crossed a free-kick into the box for Teerasil to head home.

Ekanit Panya went down inside the box under the challenge of Amani Aguinaldo and Teerasil made no mistake from the penalty spot after 41 minutes.

Teerasil turned provider for Thailand's third goal in the 57th minute as Adisak netted his first goal of the 2022 edition.

The fourth goal came in the 63rd minute as Bordin Phala weaved past defenders into the box only to be thwarted by the Azkals backline, but there was no respite for Josep Ferre's side as the ball fell for Suphanan for an easy tap-in.

Sarach Yooyen fired over an open goal in the 73rd minute.