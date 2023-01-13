War Elephants in for a tough tussle

Thailand players train ahead of the first leg of their final match against Vietnam in Hanoi today.

Defending champions Thailand and Vietnam -- the two football heavyweights of Southeast Asia -- face off in the first leg of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 title showdown in Hanoi this evening.

The War Elephants wrote off a one-goal deficit in the second leg of their semi-final against Malaysia with an impressive 3-0 romp at home to make the final.

Vietnam, on their part, handed Indonesia a 2-0 defeat in Hanoi following a goalless deadlock in the first leg in Jakarta in the semi-finals.

Both sides topped their respective groups, scored more than any other teams in the tournament and conceded fewer goals so there's no question that fans are set for what should be an epic two-legged affair.

As reigning champions Thailand put their title defence on the line, their coach Mano Polking, also at the helm as Thailand lifted the trophy in the previous edition, declared that his side enters the final as clear underdogs.

"Vietnam have had two months together, and unfortunately we couldn't have all of our players. Even though we still have a quality squad they [Vietnam] are the clear favourites but we are here to fight.

"They are very aggressive against the ball, they defend very well, and still haven't conceded. They're playing at home with the help of the fans, they have one more day of rest and they didn't need to fly so the advantage they have is clear."

Polking added: "We have five players who have yellow card warnings and we have yet to decide whether to use these five players or not in this leg.

"At the same time, it is important for us to have a good result here and get back to play the second leg at home with a better chance to defend the title. It will be great if we can win this game.

"We haven't come here to play for a draw. We want to stick to our style, the one we have used throughout the tournament.

"It is clash between two countries a lot of people wanted to see in the final so I hope the football fans will enjoy a good quality match."

Vietnam coach Park Hang-Seo, in his usual taciturn manner, wasn't buying into the mind games and noted that even if Thailand are missing some key players so too is his team with star forward Nguyen Cong Phuong ruled out of the tournament through injury.

In what will be his final home match in charge of Vietnam, the veteran Korean mentor also stressed that he has no other thought than going out on a high.

"During my five years working with the senior side and the U23s, I've only lost one game against Thailand and that was last year in Singapore, 2-0.

"This is my last game working in Vietnam, so I want to win the AFF Championship to say thanks for the support during my time here."

The final will pit two prolific strikers with the race for the golden boot now being down to a head-to-head tussle between Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Linh and Thailand's Teerasil Dangda.

Heading into the first leg in Hanoi today, it's Teerasil who has the slight edge with a half a dozen goals while Tien Linh is just a single strike back.