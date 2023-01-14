Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Polking: Set-piece defending needs work
Sports

Polking: Set-piece defending needs work

War Elephants' skipper vows no letup in battle for Asean football championship on Monday

published : 14 Jan 2023 at 16:39

writer: Reuters

Poramet Arjvirai celebrates with head coach Mano Polking after scoring Thailand’s first goal during their first-leg match against Vietnam at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Friday night. The match finished 2-2 and the championship will be decided on Monday at Thammasat Stadium. (Photo: AFP)
Poramet Arjvirai celebrates with head coach Mano Polking after scoring Thailand’s first goal during their first-leg match against Vietnam at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Friday night. The match finished 2-2 and the championship will be decided on Monday at Thammasat Stadium. (Photo: AFP)

Thailand coach Mano Polking bemoaned his side’s defending at set-pieces after Vietnam salvaged a late 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Asean Football Federation championship final in Hanoi on Friday night.

Polking is aiming to lead the War Elephants to back-to-back titles after winning the competition last year, but saw his hopes of a first-leg lead ended by Vu Van Thanh’s 88th minute equaliser at My Dinh Stadium.

The second-leg match to decide the championship will be played on Monday at Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, with the kickoff at 7.30pm.

“I said before the game, it’s 180 minutes and they have a good team,” said the Brazilian. “We need to rest, we have to focus. We have our fans who will help us, but still it’s not done.”

Vietnam, playing their last match at home under South Korean coach Park Hang-seo, had taken the lead through Nguyen Tien Linh’s diving header in the first half before goals from Poramet Arjvirai and Sarach Yooyen gave Thailand the lead.

Van Thanh then struck from distance after the visitors’ defence had made an unconvincing attempt to clear a corner.

Polking was disappointed to concede from another set-piece.

“We have to work on that better because the first one was also a rebound from a set-piece and we were not organised enough,” he added.

“We will focus on that, but we are happy with the performance.”

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Polking: Set-piece defending needs work

Thailand coach Mano Polking bemoaned his side’s defending at set-pieces after Vietnam salvaged a late 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Asean Football Federation championship final in Hanoi on Friday night.

16:39
Sports

Allazov knocks out Superbon to win world title

ONE Championship (ONE) kicked off 2023 with a thriller at the Impact Arena with ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon versus Allazov. The event featured three World Title bouts, headlined by a battle between top pound-for-pound strikers for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.

16:30
Thailand

Anutin: Chinese tourists key to recovery

More Chinese tourist arrivals will be of major benefit to Thailand, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday, as arrivals continue to pick up since China eased travel restrictions on Jan 8.

16:02