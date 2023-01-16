Thais gunning for victory in 2nd leg

Thailand players train ahead of the second leg of their AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup final.

Thailand coach Mano Polking on Sunday ruled out a cautious approach in the second leg of their AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 final against arch-rivals Vietnam at Thammasat Stadium on Monevening.

The two Southeast Asian football heavyweights finished the first leg of the title showdown in Hanoi tied 2-2 on Friday night.

Defending champions Thailand are seeking a record-extending seventh victory in the regional championship.

Polking told a pre-match press conference on Sunday that the Thais would be sticking to the style that has served them so well during the course of the tournament.

"We are a team who don't play for draw," said the Brazilian-German coach.

"I promise you one thing, we are not going to simply try and defend because we know how dangerous it can be to play for a draw.

"We are here to play our game, to build on what we did well in the first match and to win.

"We will try our best to win the trophy again.

"This will be our last game of the tournament, so we must have lots of concentration throughout the 90 minutes. Every player would have to perform his assigned job to the best of his ability in this game."

Polking added: "To regain players's fitness before the game, we still have some time.

"We hope that Teerasil Dangda will have the chance to be a part of the second leg and we would want to start the match with him.

"But as we can see from the first leg, there are other players who can come on and play well. However, there is still time to see whether he is ready or not."

Thailand team manager Nualphan Lamsam warned her players not to take anything for granted.

"Although we have a two-away-goal advantage, we cannot underestimate Vietnam at all," said Nualphan.

Vietnam coach Park Hang-Seo said he feels neither side has a clear edge after that first leg draw.

"Some people may think the result from the first match is a disadvantage but we are confident knowing that we must win and actually we are used to playing away games in Thailand and beating them.

"I think Thailand also don't consider they have the advantage and it will be a beautiful game that we can both enjoy."

Park also noted that he was surprised by Thailand's unexpected tactical switch in that first leg but believes they may reverse that being back at home.

"Thailand will not be happy with a draw, I'm sure they will play attacking football.

"I was surprised that they played with three central defenders maybe because of the pressure of playing an away game, but I hope that they will go back to attacking football which we are also going to do."

The match starts at 7.30pm.