$1m for openweight Muay Thai winner

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

ONE Championship has once again raised the stakes in the world of Muay Thai.

The Singapore-based organisation has revealed its most ambitious project to date -- an openweight Muay Thai world grand prix.

This means that ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon could come up against athletes who are much bigger than him, such as the renowned Thai superstar Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The prize for the victor of this tournament is not only bragging rights, but a huge US$1 million cash prize.

The tournament appears to be open to ONE's finest Muay Thai athletes and those not yet listed on the organisation's roster, but only one will come out on top as the king of Muay Thai.

ONE CEO and chairman Chatri Sityodtong unveiled plans for the massive 16-man openweight tournament.

"I promise you, this will blow up the sport all over the world. With our global broadcast, people will be tuning in from all over the world. The very best -- the very, very, very best, irrespective of weight class -- Muay Thai world champions will be competing. Sixteen of the world's best," he said.

"Fans all over the world, please tell me who you want to see. Do you want to see Superbon? Do you want to see Rodtang? Who do you want to see, because this is an openweight grand prix."

ONE made a significant commitment to Muay Thai and Thailand by promising to host 52 events in 2023 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium beginning on Jan 20 with ONE Lumpinee 1.

Fans will see Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, one of Muay Thai's most revered fighters, defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Alaverdi Ramazanov in the main event of the inaugural card.

Subsequent events will be held every Friday thereafter, showcasing Muay Thai, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts bouts.