Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Some 220 Ukrainian athletes, coaches killed in war
Sports

Some 220 Ukrainian athletes, coaches killed in war

published : 1 Feb 2023 at 11:18

writer: Kyodo News

In this file photo taken on June 15, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French self-propelled 155 mm/52-calibre gun Caesar towards Russian positions at a front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. (Photo: AFP)
In this file photo taken on June 15, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French self-propelled 155 mm/52-calibre gun Caesar towards Russian positions at a front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. (Photo: AFP)

KYIV: At least 220 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died in the war against Russia, with over 340 sports facilities damaged or ruined, Reuters news agency reported Tuesday, quoting Ukraine's sports minister.

Vadym Huttsait, the minister who is also president of the country's National Olympic Committee, revealed the death toll at his offce in Kyiv, beside a wall with portraits of the athletes killed in the war launched by Moscow a year ago with assistance from Belarus.

With the International Olympic Committee exploring the possibility of Russians and Belarusians participating as "neutral athletes" at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Huttsait said, "Ukraine will unite with many countries in Europe and the world...and it (Russians competing) will not be allowed."

"When we lose so many people, so many athletes, the lives of Ukrainians are more important to us than any medal at international competitions," he added.

Last week, Huttsait wrote on his official Facebook page that Ukraine could boycott the Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.

This handout file picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press service on July 3, 2022, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, meeting with International Olympic Committee President (IOC) Thomas Bach in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Business

Economy may grow 4% on tourism - minister

Thailand's economy could grow as much as 4% this year, which would be the fastest rate in five years, bolstered by a rebound in the tourism sector and increased domestic consumption, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said on Wednesday.

12:25
Thailand

Vape gouge

A Pattaya police sergeant transferred pending investigation for allegedly demanding 60,000 baht from a foreign tourist for possession of an e-cigarette.

12:16
World

Search for radioactive capsule lost somewhere in Australia

SYDNEY: Mining giant Rio Tinto has lost a tiny, toxic radioactive widget in Western Australia, somewhere along on a 1,400 kilometre stretch of isolated highway through the arid Outback.

11:42