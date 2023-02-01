Some 220 Ukrainian athletes, coaches killed in war

In this file photo taken on June 15, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French self-propelled 155 mm/52-calibre gun Caesar towards Russian positions at a front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. (Photo: AFP)

KYIV: At least 220 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died in the war against Russia, with over 340 sports facilities damaged or ruined, Reuters news agency reported Tuesday, quoting Ukraine's sports minister.

Vadym Huttsait, the minister who is also president of the country's National Olympic Committee, revealed the death toll at his offce in Kyiv, beside a wall with portraits of the athletes killed in the war launched by Moscow a year ago with assistance from Belarus.

With the International Olympic Committee exploring the possibility of Russians and Belarusians participating as "neutral athletes" at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Huttsait said, "Ukraine will unite with many countries in Europe and the world...and it (Russians competing) will not be allowed."

"When we lose so many people, so many athletes, the lives of Ukrainians are more important to us than any medal at international competitions," he added.

Last week, Huttsait wrote on his official Facebook page that Ukraine could boycott the Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.