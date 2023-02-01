Leicester owner Aiyawatt clears £194m debt

Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring a goal for Leicester during their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at King Power Stadium in Leicester on Jan 21. (Photo: Reuters)

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has relieved the football club of an outstanding £194-million (7.8 billion baht) debt that had been owed to parent company King Power International.

The Premier League club said the loans had been issued by the Thai duty-free giant over the past four years to help build a new training ground and support investment in the squad through the coronavirus pandemic.

The loans and related interest have been converted into equity held by King Power in the club.

Leicester were acquired in 2010 by the Srivaddhanaprabha family, which controls King Power.

During the past 13 years, the Foxes have enjoyed considerable success on the pitch — including winning the Premier League in 2016 and the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2021.

Mr Aiyawatt has taken over as chairman since the death of his father Vichai in a helicopter accident outside the club’s stadium in 2018.

“We want to make sure we continue on that path from the strongest, most secure financial footing,” Mr Aiyawatt said in a club statement.

“I believe with all my heart in Leicester City and what the club can achieve for our fans, our people and our communities — in Leicester, Thailand and around the world.

“The faith they continue to place in us to run their club responsibly with ambition and integrity guides our decision-making and remains vital to us building on one of the most successful eras in the club’s history.”

However, Leicester face a battle to survive in the Premier League this season.

Brendan Rodgers’ men sit 14th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.