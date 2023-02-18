Arsenal back on title track

Two last-gasp goals secure victory at Aston Villa as Gunners move back to top of table

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka goes up for the ball during the club’s Premier League match against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday.

BIRMINGHAM: Arsenal got their stuttering Premier League title push back on track with a thrilling 4-2 win at Aston Villa to move back to the top of the table thanks to two added-time goals on Saturday.

With the match looking set for a 2-2 draw, Jorginho’s shot came off the bar and bounced off Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez into the net, and minutes later Gabriel Martinelli stroked into an empty goal for Arsenal’s fourth.

The result put the Gunners back on top with 54 points after 23 games, three points above Manchester City who visit Nottingham Forest later on Saturday for their 24th match.

At a packed and raucous Villa Park in the Midlands, Ollie Watkins fired home the hosts’ opener — and his fourth goal in as many games — in the fifth minute after a scintillating run into the box and jink past defender William Saliba.

Bukayo Saka struck back for Arsenal with a fine left-foot drive from inside the area in the 16th minute, before Philippe Coutinho restored Villa’s lead with a low shot in the 31st following a clever dummy from Emiliano Buendia.

Oleksandr Zinchenko levelled for Arsenal in the 62nd minute with a low drive past World Cup-winning goalkeeper Martinez.

Before the thrilling finale, both sides missed gilt-edged chances, Martin Odegaard pulling wide for Arsenal when he looked certain to score, and Villa’s Leon Bailey seeing a shot tipped onto the crossbar.