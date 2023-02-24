Another Thai rookie shines at Honda LPGA

Qualifier Natthakritta Vongtaveelap all alone in first place after two rounds in Pattaya

Rookie Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, shown here taking part in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship at Siam Country Club in November last year, was one of three players to shoot 7 under par in the second round of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament. (R&A via Getty Images)

PATTAYA: A Thai rookie is all alone in first place after two rounds of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament — but not the same Thai rookie as the day before.

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap shot a blistering 7-under par to bring her two-day total to 12 under par, good for a one-shot edge over Maja Stark of Sweden in the $1.7-million event fearuring the world's top women golfers.

The 20-year-old, who earned her LPGA Tour card last November but had to play a qualifier last month to secure a place in this weekend’s tournament, had eight birdies and one bogey at the Siam Country Club.

But leads can change quickly and dramatically over four days on the Old Course, which is known for low scores. The average winning total over the past 10 years of the Pattaya event is 21 under par, the LPGA notes.

“I feel excited to play in front of Thai (fans). This is my first time, you know. It’s my largest (crowd),” Natthakritta said after her round.

She is two shots ahead of a group of five players including first-round co-leaders Jaravee Boonchant of Thailand and Nelly Korda of the US at 10 under. One shot behind them is Thai veteran Pornanong Phatlum, who also went 7 under on the day to join a big group at 9 under.

A 33-year-old Chaiyaphum native, Pornanong has had a steady career on the LPGA tour since 2009 with 29 top-10 finishes but has yet to win a tournament. One of her most memorable moments was a runner-up finish at the Women’s British Open in 2018.

Also still in strong contention is world No.4 Atthaya Thitikul, who is tied at 8 under par with world No.1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

Ko surged into the lead after three birdies in her first four holes and she picked up three more, but she faltered on the back nine with a bogey and double bogey.

Stark, 23, was pleased with how she handled the occasion after grabbing sole ownership of second place.

“I’ve been trying to get better at handling nerves, but I feel like I’m going to have nerves the whole weekend, so I’m just going to keep playing aggressively anyway,” she said.

Nelly Korda, meanwhile, is still in a good position to win the tournament that sister Jessica won in 2018.

“It would be great. Still 36 holes away from that,” said the 24-year-old.

Among the other Thai players in the field, Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn are at 4 under, Arpichaya Yubol and Wichanee Meechai are at even par, Chanettee Wannasaen is at 1 over, and Pajaree Anannarukarn and Patty Tavatanakit are at 3 over after two rounds.