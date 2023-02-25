Young Thai stars on birdie binge in Pattaya

Natthakritta holds 4-stroke lead over Atthaya after both go 8 under in third round of Honda LPGA event

World No.4 Atthaya Thitikul, the 2022 LPGA Rookie of the Year, tied with compatriot Natthakritta Vongtaveelap for the second-best round of the day on Saturday at Siam Country Club in Pattaya, firing nine birdies against just one bogey.

CHON BURI: Rookie Natthakritta Vongtaveelap birdied her last three holes on Saturday to open up a four-shot lead over compatriot Atthaya Thitikul heading into the final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament in Pattaya.

Both young Thai stars went eight under par as the world’s best golfers staged another birdie-fest at the Old Course at Siam Country Club. When the dust settled, Natthakritta was 20 under par for three rounds and Atthaya was 16 under.

Eight under par wasn’t even the best round of the day. Paula Reto of South Africa went 9 under but that only brought her back to 6 under for the tournament.

World No.4 Atthaya, who won twice on the LPGA Tour last year, is alone in second place, one shot ahead of Celine Boutier of France.

Sitting at 14 under are 2014 champion Anna Nordqvist of Sweden, first-round co-leader Maja Stark of Sweden and Lilia Vu of the United States. Lurking another shot back is world No.1 Lydia Ko, along with Nelly Korda of the US, Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa and Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea.

Playing on a sponsor’s exemption after winning a national qualifier, Natthakritta knows how it feels to win in Thailand, but Sunday will be the biggest test so far for the 20-year-old currently ranked 470th in the world.

Natthakritta is a two-time winner of the Singha Thailand Amateur Open (2021, 2022) and won the 2021 Singha Thailand Ladies Amateur Open.

Among the other Thai competitors, veteran Pornanong Phatlum is at 11 under par, first-round co-leader Jaravee Boonchant is at 8 under, Moriya Jutanugarn is at 6 under and 2021 champion Ariya Jutanugarn is at 4 under.

Wichanee Meechai and Pajaree Anannarukarn ended the day at 1 under, while Chanettee Wannasaen and Arpichaya Yubol finished at even par and Patty Tavatanakit was 1 over.

Round 2 Highlights | 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand (Video: LPGA YouTube channel)