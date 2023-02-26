Showdown of Thai aces in Pattaya today

The frontrunner: Natthakritta Vongtaveelap putts during the third round.

Pattaya: Local favourite and qualifier Natthakritta Vongtaveelap retained the top spot after the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2023 at Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya on Saturday when she signed for an eight-under-par 64.

Her card was bogey-free, giving the 20-year-old a 20-under 196 total and a four-shot cushion over her closest rival, Thai compatriot Atthaya Thitikul, who moved into second place with an equally impressive eight under of her own that gave her a 200 total.

With the pair grouped together for the fourth and final round of the tournament, fans can expect a competitive finale between the Thai stars as they both battle it out to make their nation proud in hopes of repeating Ariya Jutanugarn's 2021 victory.

With an eagle on her first hole and six birdies on the way, Natthakritta said, "I played really well today. The crowds were really big and we had a lot of fun on the course."

Looking ahead to playing alongside her fellow Thai competitor, Atthaya, on Sunday, Natthakritta added, "I'm just really excited. She had a good season last year, and that motivates me."

After a dramatic comeback on Saturday, Atthaya, who is in a position to win her third LPGA title on Sunday, was delighted with her eight under on Saturday.

She got off to a hot start and birdied four of the first five holes to make her intentions known early on that she was in it to win it.

"I think mentally today I was pretty good. I did not overthink too much. I performed really well with my ball striking, and when I hit it solid like today, I gave myself chances to make a birdie. For me, I will just do my best tomorrow," Atthaya said.

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2023 has already seen a cumulative total of 30,000 spectators in its first three days.

Speaking of the huge crowds that followed their group, Atthaya said: "I like being out here, in front of the home crowds. They're always cheering for everyone which is great but it's always nice to be out here in Thailand."

France's Celine Boutier was third on 201 after a five-under 67, while American Lilia Vu, Anna Nordqvist and Maja Stark, both from Sweden, were tied for fourth on 14-under 202.

Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa, South Korea's Kim Hyo-Joo, world No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand and American world No.2 Nelly Korda were tied for seventh on 203.