'Arm' leads Thai charge in Hua Hin

Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat poses with the International Series Thailand trophy at Black Mountain. (Photo: ASIAN TOUR THANANUWAT SRIRASANT)

Home star Kiradech Aphibarnrat feels this week's International Series Thailand could help re-ignite his career with everything working in his favour.

The US$2 million tournament tees off today at Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin.

"This week is very special," said the 33-year-old former Asian Tour No.1.

"Playing in front of my family, all my fans coming over to support, being with my friends on tour, I really want to win this week. I'm going to try as hard as I can to get the job done.

"I feel this week is quite important. It might be a key to bringing me back to where I belong, help build my confidence. I don't think I'm far off my A game. This title might be a big turning point."

Without a win in five years, he is hoping that competing on home soil, at a venue where he has won before, surrounded by family and friends, and on the tour where it all began for him, will provide the much-needed inspiration he is looking for.

Winning became a habit for Kiradech after he turned professional in 2008 -- he has triumphed three times on the Asian Tour and four on the DP World Tour -- and in 2018 he became the first player from his country to secure a card on the PGA Tour.

However, his career has stalled since then with his last victory on one of the game's main tours coming at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth in 2018, an event co-sanctioned by the Asian, Australasian and European tours.

"I have a lot of good friends here in the field. I feel like I'm back home and I enjoy playing," said Kiradech, who is affectionately called 'Arm' by the Thai media and fans.

One of the friends he is particularly happy to be hanging out with here is fellow tour star Prom Meesawat, whose hometown is Hua Hin.

"Prom and I grew up together -- same coach, same schools," he said. "We understand each other quite well and push each other the whole time."

Other Thais who look capable of lifting the trophy on Sunday include Gunn Charoenkul, Sadom Kaewkanchana, Phachara Kongwatmai, Nitithorn Thippong and amateur Ratchanon 'TK' Chantananuwat.

"Black Mountain does favour me, I think. I play well there most of the time. I've finished top 20 there before and hopefully I do better there this year," said Gunn.

The 30-year-old finished joint sixth at the New Zealand Open last week and second at the International Series Qatar last month.

"I am ready for the tournament which is an important one for me," said Sadom.

"It is not only a big tournament on the Asian Tour but also an event on the International Series which offers points to qualify for LIV Golf."

In-form American Andy Ogletree is hot favourite to be crowned champion in his first event in Thailand. He is the current leader of the Asian Tour and International Series Order of Merits.

The 24-year-old won the International Series Egypt for his first professional victory in November, and the International Series Qatar last month.

"I am in good form, my confidence is super-high right now after Qatar," said the player from Mississippi.

"The goal is to win every week. I wouldn't come here unless I had a chance to do that."