Chanathip and Supachok included in Thailand squad

Sports

published : 15 Mar 2023 at 07:26

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Chanathip Songkrasin, No.18.

Thailand coach Mano Polking announced on Tuesday his 25-man squad for two upcoming warm-up matches.

They include Japan-based players Chanathip Songkrasin of Kawasaki Frontale and Supachok Sarachat of Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

Midfielder Chanathip, dubbed 'Messi Jay,' chose not to play for Thailand who won the Asean Cup in January as the tournament was not sanctioned by Fifa.

The War Elephants will play two friendlies in the UAE, against Syria in Dubai on March 25 and against the hosts in Abu Dhabi on March 29.

The matches are part of Thailand's preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifying which starts later this year and the 2023 Asian Cup to be held in Qatar in January 2024.

Other players in the squad include Supachai Chaided, Suphanat Mueanta, Elias Dolah, Manuel Tom Bihr, Nicholas Mickelson, Kritsada Kaman, Theerathon Bunmathan, Peerapat Notechaiya, Thitiphan Puangchan and Ekanit Panya.

Meanwhile, Amir Ghalenoei has been appointed the new coach of Iran, the country's football federation said.

The 59-year-old replaces Carlos Queiroz, who led the country to the last three World Cup tournaments during two spells in charge.

Queiroz stood down after the finals in Qatar last year.

He will be taking charge of the team for a second time having led the Iranians to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup in 2007.

