Sinsamut faces Eersel in rematch at Lumpinee

Regian Eersel, left, and Sinsamut Klinmee during their fight in October. YKTANG Photography

Old foes Regian Eersel and Sinsamut Klinmee will run it back this week.

"The Immortal" defends his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in a rematch against home star Sinsamut at ONE Lumpinee 9 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday.

Surinamese-Dutch Eersel added the Muay Thai strap to his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title with a razor-thin split decision win over "Aquaman" in October.

After an incredible back-and-forth battle, both fighters could have made a solid case to claim victory, but in the end the judges sided with Eersel.

The competitive nature of the bout has prompted ONE to order a rematch between the pair at the mecca of Muay Thai.

In the co-main event, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and Muangthai PK Saenchai lock horns after both reeled off big wins at Lumpinee in January.

Kulabdam defeated Sangmanee PK Saenchai for the second time at ONE Lumpinee 2, and Muangthai secured a hard-fought victory against Mavlud Tupiev at ONE Lumpinee 1.

Now, Muangthai has an opportunity to avenge his teammate at ONE Lumpinee 9 in a bout sure to produce fireworks.

Before the feature bouts take centre stage, Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will return to competition when he takes on ISKA and WBC Muay Thai world champion Ryan Sheehan.

The 39-year-old former two-sport and two-division ONE world champion will look to kickstart another run towards world title glory at the event, while Ireland's Sheehan will be hungry to claim a massive scalp in his promotional debut.

Also among the predominantly Muay Thai card, four-time Muay Thai world champion Seksan Or Kwanmuang returns to action when he takes on Romanian star Silviu Vitez.

Seksan made a triumphant ONE debut at ONE Lumpinee 1, taking a split decision over talented youngster Tyson Harrison in what was a classic back-and-forth war.

Later, No.2 ranked Muay Thai flyweight Panpayak Jitmuangnon faces Thai-Algerian debutant Nabil Anane on the blockbuster card, as "The Angel Warrior" looks to get back into the win column and advance his claim to a world title shot, although the belt is currently held by his stablemate Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The event will be televised live on Ch7HD from 8.30pm on Friday.