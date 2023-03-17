Supissara, Puttita crash out of All England

Defending champion Akane Yamaguchi is through to the quarter-finals. AFP

Women's doubles pair Supissara Paewsampran and Puttita Supajirakul bowed out in the last 16 round of the US$1.25 million BWF All England Open in Birmingham on Thursday.

The Thai pair went down to eighth seeds Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia 21-16, 21-19 at the World Tour Super 1000 event at Utilita Arena Birmingham.

Rahayu and Ramadhanti will face the winners of the match between Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee of South Korea and second seeds Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan in the quarter-finals today.

Meanwhile women's singles hope Lalinrat Chaiwan, who stunned Ratchanok Intanon in the first round on Tuesday, was due to play Gregoria Tunjung of Indonesia in a late match last night.

Pornpawee Chochuwong was due to face Olympic champion Chen Yufei while Busanan Ongbamrungphan was to play third seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan later last night.

In the men's singles event, sixth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn was scheduled to play Shi Yuqi of China.

Kunlavut knocked out double world champion and former top-ranked Kento Momota of Japan in the first round on Wednesday night.

Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai were also in action last night against Praveen Jordan and Melati Oktavianti of Indonesia.

In other matches on Thursday, women's singles top seed Akane Yamagichi of Japan cruised past Yvonne Li of Germany 21-13, 21-17 to advance to the quarter-finals.

The defending champion will next play sixth seed Wang Zhiyi, who knocked out Chinese compatriot Han Yue 21-14, 21-16 in the other last-16 round match on Thursday.