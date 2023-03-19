Kirins edge Prachuap, Lamphun tame Nongbua

Star of the day: Muang Thong's Ekanit Panya in action against Prachuap Saturday night.

Former champions Muang Thong United continued their recovery in Thai League 1 with a 1-0 victory away at PT Prachuap Saturday night.

The match was heading for a goalless draw but Ekanit Panya struck 10 minutes from time to secure three points for the Kirins.

In another game, 10-man Lamphun Warriors improved their chances of survival in the top flight with a 1-0 win over visiting Nongbua Pichaya Saturday night.

Akkrapong Poomviset netted the winner for the Warriors just before the break.

Meanwhile, Ratchaburi travel to Chonburi this evening for a clash which could have a strong bearing on the possession of third spot in the top league.

Chonburi have suffered a sharp decline in form, tasting defeats in four of their last five league games and another loss could let resurgent Port leapfrog them into third place.

Port host Sukhothai today.

The Sharks coach Sasom Pobprasert looked worried on the eve of the clash with Ratchaburi.

"We need to win this match otherwise something big might happen," said Sasom, adding that this game would "define our destiny".

The Chonburi coach said his problems have been compounded by a growing injury list with defender Noppanon Kachaplayuk being the latest to suffer a knock.

"We still don't know if our main striker Dennis Murillo will be match-fit or not," he said.

"Our target is to finish the season among the top-five teams so we must safeguard our position in the league."