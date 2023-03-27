Pornpawee reigns in Basel for 2nd World Tour crown

Sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong. AFP

Sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong claimed the women's singles title at the US$210,000 BWF Swiss Open in Basel on Sunday.

The Thai sixth seed defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-16, 21-18 in the 47-minute title match of the World Tour Super 300 event at St Jakobshalle in Basel.

World No.11 Pornpawee beat Gregoria Tunjung 18-21, 21-13, 21-17 while the 23rd-ranked Blichfeldt edged Zhang Beiwen of the United States 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semi-finals on Saturday.

It was the 25-year-old Pornpawee's second World Tour title, with her first coming at the 2020 Spain Masters, also a Super 300 event.

Earlier, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India defeated Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang of China 21-19, 24-22 in the men's doubles final.

Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto were crowned women's doubles champions following a walkover win over Japanese compatriots Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.

In the mixed doubles final, Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia were to play Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin of China while third seed Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan and Koki Watanabe of Japan were to battle it out for the men's singles title later last night.