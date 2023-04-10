Lamphun deal big blow to Angels' hopes

Chiang Rai's Diego Landis, left, vies with Chonburi's Chatmongkol Rueangthanarot.

Bangkok United's bid to keep their challenge for this year's Thai League 1 title alive suffered a stunning blow after a 2-1 loss at the Lamphun Warriors Sunday night.

Mohammed Osman put the Warriors ahead early but the Angels equalised after 13 minutes through Mahmoud Eid. Jeffren Suarez got the winner for the hosts, converting a penalty shortly before the break.

Chiang Rai United leapfrogged Chonburi into sixth place in the league after they beat the Sharks 3-1 in an away game Sunday night.

Also Sunday night, Port edged 10-man Ratchaburi 1-0.

On Saturday night, BG Pathum United turned the heat on in the second half to rally from a two-goal deficit and hammer Nakhon Ratchasima 5-2.

The Swat Cats had grabbed a handsome 2-0 lead by the end of the first half through goals from Saharat Kanyaroj and Charlie Clough.

However, the Rabbits hit back in the second half with strikes from Surachart Sareepim (57), Stenio Junior (72), Teerasil Dangda (73), Korrawit Tasa (83) and Sarach Yooyen (90+3) to claim three points from the match.

BG Pathum coach Supachai Komsilp said: "The players showed a lot of character today. We came back from two goals down to score five and take three points."

Nakhon Ratchasima coach Teerasak Pho-on said: "We did our best but made some mistakes towards the end of the match."

Muang Thong United had their seventh straight win in the league after a 2-0 victory over Khon Kaen United on Saturday night.

Sardor Mirzaev netted the first goal for the Kirins in the ninth minute and Willian added the second near the half-hour mark.

Hosts PT Prachuap thrashed Nongbua Pitchaya 5-1 on Saturday night.