Thailand name probables for Cambodia
Sports

published : 18 Apr 2023 at 07:58

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Thailand U23 players pose before a recent match.
The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced on Monday its 29 provisional U23 players for the upcoming SEA Games in Cambodia.

The squad include Buriram United midfielder Airfan Doloh, who is nursing an injury.

But his teammate and forward Suphanat Mueanta was not in the team as he will reportedly go to train with English Premier League club Leicester City.

Thailand coach Issara Sritaro said he was happy with the squad which will be trimmed to 20 men. The players will begin training on Thursday.

The SEA Games in Cambodia will officially take place from May 5-17 but the men's football tournament will be held from April 29-May 16.

The Thais will face defending champions Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Laos in Group B.

Group A features hosts Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor Leste.

Thailand have failed to win the gold medal in the previous two Games in 2019 and 2022.

The two tournaments were won by Vietnam.

