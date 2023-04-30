Thais begin bid for glory

Getting ready: Thailand's SEA Games team players take part in a training session in preparation for Sunday's match against Singapore. (Photo supplied)

Thailand kick off their quest to reclaim the coveted men's football crown at the 2023 SEA Games against Singapore on Sunday afternoon.

Thailand coach Issara Sritaro told a pre-match news briefing on Saturday that his team had prepared well for the biennial tournament, which is open to U23 players.

Issara, however, did not make any predictions about the outcome of the match, which kicks off at 4pm on Sunday at Phnom Penh's Prince Stadium.

"We have prepared for this tournament as well as we could," said the Thai coach, before adding: "But the other teams, I am sure, are equally well prepared for the competition.

"I am hoping for a good tournament with some evenly contested battle. We will have to be at our best in every match because Group B is very tough.

"People keep asking me about the weather here. It is hot but it will be the same for both teams.

"There are some worries about the safety of players but we will do whatever has to be done.

"I have all the respect for the organisers and my only gripe is that three of our group matches have been scheduled for 4pm."

Thailand will also play their next two matches against Malaysia on May 6 and Laos two days later at the same time.

Their only evening game will be against defending champions Vietnam on May 11 with the match starting at 7pm.

The Thais will be missing two key players -- Jonathan Khemdee and Setthasit Suwannasert -- for their games with Singapore and Malaysia.

In an earlier interview, Issara had said: "The first game in any tournament is always difficult and I told the players to be extra cautious."

"It is good to have Teerasak [Poeiphimai] in the team -- he will be our No.1 striker in this event."

The match between the War Elephants and Singapore will be beamed live on Ch 9 MCOT 30HD this afternoon.

The 2023 SEA Games will officially begin on May 5 and end on May 17.

Thailand are the most successful team in the men's football tournament at the biennial event with 16 titles.

However, they have failed to claim the crown in the previous two editions of the Games with arch-rivals Vietnam grabbing the top honours.

The Thais last won the men's football gold medal in 2017.