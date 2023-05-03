Galaxy of stars all set to dazzle in Thailand Open

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul speaks during press meet.

Some of the world's top shuttlers will compete in the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Open from May 30-June 4 at Indoor Stadium, Hua Mark, Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT), said on Tuesday.

The Thai contingent will be led by singles stars Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Ratchanok Intanon, Pornpawee Chochuwong and Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Mixed doubles duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai and women's doubles pairs Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai and Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard will also take part in the BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

Men's world No.6 Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan, the 2019 champion, will compete in the men's singles tournament along with China's world No.11 Li Shifeng, who won the All England Open in March, and Japan's world No.12 and double world champion Kento Momota.

The women's stars include world No.2 An Se-Young of South Korea, the All England Open winner, reigning Olympic champion and 2019 tournament winner Chen Yufei, the world No.3 from China. Also joining the field will be Spain's three-time world champion Carolina Marin, the Rio Olympics gold medallist. The BWF World Tour 500 event will offer a total prize money of US$420,000 (approx 14,280,000 baht).

Khunying Patama said: "After the success of the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2023, the Thai fans will again have an opportunity to watch Thai players play against some of the world's best players.

"Shuttlers from 31 countries will take part in the tournament, which also serves as an Olympic qualifier for Paris 2024," she added.

Tickets can be purchased at Thai Ticket Major outlets. Prices range from 800, 400, 200 and 100 baht.

Qualifying round will take place on May 30 and the first round action will begin on May 31. There will be a live coverage on TrueVisions and BWF TV Youtube channel on June 1-4.