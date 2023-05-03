Chaba Kaew ready for Singapore opener

Thailand players take part in a training session before today's opening Group B game against Singapore. PR

Thailand women's football team coach Naruepol Kaenson has said the Chaba Kaew would have to be at their best in their opening Group B game of the 2023 SEA Games against Singapore on Wednesday afternoon.

The Thai women are hoping to topple reigning SEA Games champions Vietnam.

They expect a tough game against hosts Cambodia as they bid to finish among the top two teams in the group to progress to the semi-finals.

The fourth team in the group are Laos.

Naruepol told a pre-match press conference yesterday that he did not want his team to take any game lightly.

"It is not just Singapore... they would have to be at their best against every team in the tournament," said Naruepol.

"We have had a good training stint at home and haven't faced any problems here in Cambodia since our arrival on Monday.

"We have brought the younger generation of players but we are ready for the tournament.

"Cambodia, I have heard, have also prepared well for the event and have had a big improvement in their playing standard, so we cannot underestimate them."

The match between Thailand and Singapore at Phnom Penh's Smart RSN Stadium will kick off at 4pm.

Bonus for War Elephants

The Thai men's U22 football team stand to earn 8.6 million baht if they could win the gold medal at this year's SEA Games.

The War Elephants just picked up three points from an impressive 3-1 win over Singapore in their Group B opener on Sunday.

Team manager Yutthana Yimkaroon yesterday announced a performance-based bonus for the men's team who could rake in a sum of 8.6 million baht for claiming their first SEA Games football gold medal since 2017.

The Thais will play their second Group B game against arch-rivals Malaysia on Saturday at the Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Coach Issara Sritaro is expecting an even better show from his players in the match against Malaysia, but warned that it won't be easy game.

"We are not sure what tactics Malaysia would use but it's their first match of the tournament so they will be without any injury worries," added Issara.