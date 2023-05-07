War Elephants, Chaba Kaew triumph

Superb finish: Thailand's Yotsakon Burapha scores against Malaysia on Saturday.

Thailand posted impressive victories in the men and women's football competitions of the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia on Saturday to improve their chances of making it to the semi-finals of both events.

The War Elephants caught fire in the second half to get the better of arch-rivals Malaysia 2-0 in a key Group B battle.

The Chaba Kaew ran riot against Laos, firing six unanswered goals to romp in their second group outing of the Games.

The Thai men's U22 team dominated Malaysia from the start but missed a handful of opportunities in the first half.

After an early miss by Teerasak Poeiphimai, Achitpol Kirirom was denied by Malaysia goalkeeper Azman Izhan at Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Channarong Promsrikaew also had a shot at the Malaysian goal but found Izhan agile enough to ward off the danger.

The Thais continued to miss the chances they created early in the second half and were only rewarded for their efforts in the 72nd minute when Anan Yodsangwan succeeded in finding a way to the goal to put the War Elephants ahead.

A quick change in Thai tactics was witnessed as they packed their defence but were still to able add another goal to their tally when Yotsakon Burapha fired home after 83 minutes.

The Thai men's U22 squad had earlier defeated Singapore 3-1 in their first group game last Sunday.

The War Elephants, attempting to win their first SEA Games gold since 2017, play their next game against Laos on Monday.

In the women's football competition, the Chaba Kaew proved too strong for Laos on Saturday.

Jiraporn Mongkoldee (10, 40), Saowaluck Peng-ngarm (19-pen), Thanchanonk Jansri (54), Orapin Waen-ngern (65) and Jiraporn Mongkoldee (90+7) were the Thai scorers on Saturday.

The Chaba Kaew are next scheduled to play hosts Cambodia in their last Group B game on Tuesday.