A golden day for Thais in Cambodia

Karate, ju-jitsu stars add two each to tally

Thailand players celebrate after winning the men's chinlone (same stroke) event.

Thailand moved up to second in the 2023 SEA Games medal standings after winning 10 gold medals in Cambodia on Sunday.

Thailand now have 16 gold, 17 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Hosts Cambodia remained on top with 28 gold, 21 silver and 24 bronze medals.

Indonesia are third with 16 gold, 11 silver and 25 bronze medals.

Thailand's ju-jitsu team enjoyed a golden double after winning the mixed show and mixed duo events on the last day of competition on Sunday.

Arreewan Chansri and Ratcharat Yimprai were crowned champions in the mixed show event after scoring 49 points. Cambodia came second on 45.50 points while Vietnam were third on 40.50 points.

Lalita Yuennan and Warawut Saengsriruang then took the top honours in the mixed duo event. Cambodia's Heng Seavheang and Kongmona Mithora won silver and the bronze medal went to Vietnam.

Benyatip Phumthong also added to the Thai medal tally after picking up a bronze medal in the women's ne-waza nogi 52kg event.

Thailand also won two gold medals in karate competition on Sunday.

Kewalin Songklin was crowned winner after she defeated Philippines' Arianne Isabel Yu Briton 3-1 in the women's +68kg kumite final while Teerawat Kangtong triumphed in the men's 84kg kumite event, beating Cambodia's Sakkada Peng in the gold medal match.

In cricket, Thailand team defeated Malaysia by six wickets to grab the women's T10 crown on Sunday.

Malaysia batted first and were restricted to just 39 runs in 10 overs, losing eight wickets in the process.

The Thai chase didn't start in an ideal manner, losing Nannapat Khoncharoenkae to a first-ball duck.

However, other batters kept the scoreboard ticking with Rosenanee Kanoh being the leading contributor with 12 runs to steer Thailand to 40 for the loss of four wickets.

Thailand also won gold in the men's chinlone (same stroke) event with 257 points. Malaysia took silver with 179 while Cambodia were third on 175.

In vovinam, Sutida Namcharoensri won gold in the women's cross form with 452 points. Cambodia's Em Chankanika who scored 443, took silver while the bronze medal went to Laos' Phouthida Phimmasone, who garnered 440 points.

Kesinee Tabtrai took silver in the women's 60kg event, losing to Vietnam's Phuong Thao Do 8-5 in the final.

In pencak silat, Thailand's Oraya Choosuwan and Saowanee Chanthamunee won their maiden SEA Games gold medal in the women's artistic ganda (double) event, beating Indonesia in the title decider.

However their men's compatriots -- Abdulkarim Koolee, Salwa Cheha and Sobri Cheni -- had to settle for silver after losing to Indonesia in the men's artistic regu (team) event.

In petanque, Sirion Sarachip won the women's singles gold medal after beating Vietnam's Thi Hong Thoa Thai 13-2 in the final.

In her impressive run to the final, Sirion had defeated Cambodia's Un Sreya, the World Games gold medallist, 8-7 in her opening match.

The women's hockey team also prevailed in the final, edging out Malaysia 2-1 in a shoot-out.

In cycling, Thailand won their second medal -- a silver -- in the mixed mountain bike cross-country relay event on Sunday. Thailand crossed the finish line in a time of 51:44.

Indonesia won gold with a time of 50:11 while the Philippines came third in 52.25.

The Thai team included Keerati Sukprasart, Phunsiri Sirimongkhon, Supaksorn Nuntana and Warinthorn Phetpraphan.

In soft tennis, Thailand's Chatmanee Jankiaw and Napawee Jankiaw won silver in the women's individual doubles. The gold medal went to hosts Cambodia. While Indonesia took bronze.

Swimmer Saovanee Boonamphai won silver in the women's 50m backstroke final with a time of 28.970sec. Kamonchanok Kwanmuang also came second in the women's 200m freestyle final.