Soraoat wins, Puripol's dream ends

Mixed day for Thais as they lose star to injury

Thailand's Soraoat Dapbang, left, on his way to winning the men's 200m final as teammate Puripol Boonson goes down injured at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on Monday. (Reuters photo)

Thai sprinter Soraoat Dapbang won the men's 200m title at the SEA Games in Cambodia on Monday as teammate Puripol Boonson's campaign ended prematurely due to injury.

Soraoat crossed the line in 20.62sec, ahead of Vietnam's Ngoc Nghia Ngan (20.84) and Indonesia's Lalu Muhammad Zohri (21.02) at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Defending champion Puripol, 17, suffered muscle spasms in his left thigh and failed to finish the race.

Puripol, dubbed 'Angel Bew' by the Thai press, was one of the most sensational athletes at the previous Games in Hanoi last year.

He claimed the 100m, 200m and 4x100m titles and won comparisons with retired sprint king Usain Bolt of Jamaica.

Puripol won't compete again at Cambodia 2023, officials said.

"Doctors told him to take one-month break," said Thailand's athletics coach Supavanat Ariyamongkol said.

"This means he will not be able to defend his 100m and 4x100m titles."

The team will pin their hopes on Soraoat in the 100m dash after he finished second behind Puripol in the 2022 Games.

In the men's 1,500m, Kieran Tuntivate lived up to everyone's expectations, delivering the gold in the event.

The talented Thai long-distance specialist clocked 3:58.51 minutes and comfortably beat Vietnam's Duc Phuoc Luong who crossed the line in 3:59.31.

Indonesian Wahyudi Putra was third (3:59.36).

In the men's hammer throw, Thailand's Kittipong Boonmawan took gold with an effort of 64.49m.

He defeated Malaysian duo Jackie Wong (64.20) and Sadat Marzuqi Ajisan (59.76).

The Thai windsurfers added three gold medals to the tally on Monday.

In the men's windfoil event, Ek Boonsawad put on a splendid show to eclipse his rivals at Sihanoukville Boulevard.

Finishing a distant second in the contest was Eklan Rishwan Oh of Singapore who was followed by the Philippines' John Harold.

In the women's ILCA 6 competition, Thorfun Boonnak prevailed, finishing ahead of Jania Ang of Singapore. The third place went to Malaysia's Noor Adlina Nasri.

The pair of Chanatip Tonglum and Patcharaphan Ongakaloy topped the standings in the mixed optimist competition as they subdued opponents from Singapore and Malaysia, who finished second and third respectively.

In mountain bike, Methasit Boonsane won the men's eliminator event in Siem Reap.

The Thai cyclist led from the start and claimed the gold medal ahead of Cambodia's Khim Lenglong, who finished second, and Indonesia's Ihza Muhammad, who took bronze.

In the women's eliminator, Thailand's Warinthorn Phetpraphan finished third behind champion Dara Latifah of Indonesia and runner-up Ariana Dormitorio from the Philippines.

Above Mountain bike star Methasit Boonsane reacts after winning the men's eliminator event in Siem Reap.

Kieran Tuntivate celebrates after winning gold in the men's 1,500m. (Photo: Reuters)