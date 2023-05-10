Kieran decimates rivals for 2nd gold

Gold for men's tennis team as Joshua fails

published : 10 May 2023 at 04:42

Thailand's Kieran Tuntivate celebrates with his 5,000m gold medal at the SEA Games at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on Tuesday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand's Kieran Tuntivate claimed his second gold medal of the 32nd SEA Games after winning the men's 5,000m title in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

The US-based athlete crossed the line in 14:34.77sec, ahead of Sonny Montenegro Wagdos of the Philippines (14:36.45) and Indonesia's Robi Syianturi (14:43.45).

Kieran won the 1,500m gold medal on Monday. It was his fourth SEA Games gold medal.

He won two gold medals (10,000m and 5,000m) at the 2019 Games in the Philippines.

His teammate Joshua Robert Atkinson, who claimed four golds at the 2022 SEA Games, failed to defend his 400m title.

The Australian-Thai missed out on a podium finish after finishing the men's 400m race in fourth place (46.90).

Malaysia's Umar Osman won gold in 46.340sec, followed by Umajesty Wesley Lachica Williams (46.520) and Frederick Cabatu Ramirez (46.630), both from the Philippines.

Suttisak Singkhon won the decathlon gold medal with a total points of 6,914.

Janry Borinaga Ubas of the Philippines took silver (6,624) and Aries Banez Toledo, also from the Philippines, won bronze (6,335).

In the women's high jump, Thai debutant Thanlada Thongchomphunut took gold with an effort of 1.79m, which was better than that of Vietnam's Thi Diem Phan (1.77).

In vovinum, Thailand won two gold medals.

Rattanaphon Hanphan triumphed in the women's 50kg final. She beat Myanmar's Hnin Thet Wai 8-3.

In the men's 70kg, Anupak Phetpoon beat Vietnam's Van Tuan Truong 4-3 in the gold medal match.

In tennis, Thailand won the men's team title after beating Vietnam 2-0 in the final.

Yutthana Charoenphon rallied to defeat Trinh Linh Giang 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 while Kasidit Samrej beat Ly Hoang Nam 6-4, 6-3.

It was Thailand's 10th gold in the team event and the team's first in Cambodia.

But the women's team had to settle for silver after losing to Indonesia 2-1 in the title decider.

The Thai tennis team are still chasing gold in five individual events -- the men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

In petanque, Thailand won the mixed doubles gold medal, beating hosts Cambodia in the final at the Olympic Complex.

Nantawan Fueangsanit and Sarawut Sriboonpeng combined to beat Nop Chourlyka and Sao Sophearann 13-4.

Thailand beat Laos 13-11 while Cambodia beat Vietnam 13-6 in the semi-finals.

In chess ouk chaktrang, Thailand's Boonsueb Saeheng beat Cambodia's Sam Kakada 1-0 to win gold in the men's singles 60-minute event.

Warot Kananub and Worathep Timsri also won gold in the men's doubles 60-minute event. They finished on six points, one ahead of silver medallists Cambodia. The Philippines took bronze.

The Thai women won silver in the chinlone (non-repetition secondary) event. They finished on 86 points. Myanmar won gold with 101 while Cambodia took bronze on 45.

In gymnastics, Tikumporn Surintornta won the men's floor exercise silver medal with 13.80 points.

The Philippines' John Ivan Cruz grabbed gold with 13.85 and Indonesia's Joseph Judah Hatoguan won bronze with 13.60.

In swimming, Dulyawat Kaewsriyong won silver in the men's 200m freestyle.

Phurichaya Junyamitree won silver in the women's 100m breaststroke.

Navaphat Wongcharoen won bronze in the men's 100m butterfly.

In volleyball, the Thai women began their title defence with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16) victory over Indonesia in Group A on Tuesday.

Thailand, who are 13-time defending champions, will play Myanmar on Wednesday and take on Malaysia in the final group match on Thursday.

It is the first SEA Games on Cambodian soil as the 32nd edition of the biennial event ends on May 17.

Thailand aim to take home 164 gold medals.