A handful of golds for Thai pugilists

Carrying hopes: Weightlifter Sanikun Thanasan competes in the women's 49kg final.

Thai boxers ran rings around their opponents as they captured five out of six gold medals at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on Saturday.

Thanarat Saengphet won the men's 51kg title, beating Rogen Siaga Ladon of the Philippines 5-0 in the final.

Defending champion Somchay Wongsuwan beat Cambodia's Ven Ratha 4-1 in the men's 63.5kg final and Jakkapong Yomkhot retained the men's 86kg title with a 5-0 victory over Indonesia's Maikhel Roberrd Muskita.

Atichai Phoemsap was the only Thai fighter who lost on Saturday as he went down to Vietnam's Bui Phuoc Tung via a second round knockout in the men's 71kg final.

In the women's boxing event, Jutamas Jitpong defeated Irish Ardiente Magno of the Philippines 5-0 in the 54kg final and Baison Manikon beat Cambodia's Diday Dana by RSC in round three of the 75kg decider.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympic Games gold medal winning lifter Sanikun Thanasan won the women's 49kg title with a combined lift of 191kg at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on Saturday.

Sanikun finished well ahead of Philippines' Lovely Vidal Inan, who took silver with 178kg while Luluk Diana Tri Wijayana of Indonesia won bronze with 173kg.

Sanikun, formerly known as Sopita, won the Rio 2016 gold medal in the same category.

Thada Somboon-uan took silver in the men's 55kg with a total lift of 248kg. The gold medal went to Vietnam's Lai Gia Thanh (261) while Indonesia's Muhammad Husni (233) claimed bronze.

Teerapat Chomchuen got bronze in the men's 61kg division with 296kg. Eko Yuri Irawan of Indonesia won gold with 303kg and John Febuar Manguroban Ceniza of the Philippines took bronze with 297kg.

Thai golfers completed a double in the team events on Saturday.

Eila Galitsky and Navaporn Soontriyapas combined to win the women's team gold after beating Indonesia's Elaine Widjaja and Holly Victoria Halim 2-0.

The men's team of Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Arsit Areephun and Jiradech Chaowarat sealed the title by beating Vietnam 2-1 in the gold medal match.

Eila had won the individual silver medal earlier in the week.

There was also a Thai double in petanque as they claimed titles in both the women's triples and the men's triples finals.

The women's team beat Laos 13-0 in the final while the men's team defeated hosts Cambodia 13-2.

In judo, Pitima Thaweerattanasinp and Suphattra Jaikhumkhao won gold in the women's ju no kata event.

In sepak takraw, Thailand won the gold medal after they defeated Cambodia 3-0 in the final match of the men's team regu round-robin competition.

In cricket, the Thai women's team delivered another gold after their victory over Indonesia by a whopping 103 runs in the 50-over final.

Batting first, Thailand amassed 130 runs after losing all 10 wickets in 35.3 over. Sornnarin Tippoch (27) and Natthakan Chantham (23) were the two major contributors.

Indonesia were bowled out for a paltry 37 runs in 27.4 overs.

Tennis star Lanlana Tararudee had to settle for silver after losing to Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 in the women's singles final.

In the women's doubles semi-finals, Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech beat Beatrice Gumulya and Fitriana Sabrina of Indonesia 6-1, 6-0.

They will play Aldila Sutjiadi and Jessy Priskila Rompies in the final after the Indonesians beat another Thai duo Lanlana and Punnin Kovapitukted 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.

In cycling, Jutatip Maneephan won silver in the women's road individual mass start with a time of 2:48.39 hours. The gold medal went to arch-rival Nguyen Thi That of Vietnam and Zubir Nur Aisyah Mohamad of Malaysia.

In gymnastics, Thailand won three silver medals from the men's aerobic individual, women's aerobic individual and trio events.

The Thai women's volleyball team beat Philippines 3-0 in the semi-finals.

Terrific duo: Women's ju no kata gold medallists Pitima Thaweerattanasinp and Suphattra Jaikhumkhao celebrate during the medal ceremony. (Reuters photo)

Impressive fight: Boxer Jakkapong Yomkhot celebrates winning the men's 86kg final.