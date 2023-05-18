Section
Tottenham aim to leave legacy in Kingdom
Sports

published : 18 May 2023 at 05:00

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Organisers pose with Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City shirts during a press conference in Bangkok yesterday.
Tottenham Hotspur will make their first ever trip to Thailand to play fellow English Premier League side Leicester City in Bangkok in July, organisers said yesterday.

Sanctioned by the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) and supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), the match will be organised by TEG Sport and Pro Events.

It will take place at Rajamangala National Stadium on July 23, organisers told a press conference.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: "We are extremely excited to be making our first ever visit to Thailand and look forward to engaging with our passionate fans.

"As is always the case wherever we visit in the world, our players and staff will be embracing the local culture of Bangkok, supporting good causes and delivering football coaching clinics to leave a lasting, positive legacy."

The match could be an exciting encounter between two Premier League teams with Spurs featuring England striker Harry Kane and South Korea forward Son Heung-Min.

However, Kane's future at the London club remains uncertain as Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the forward.

Thai-owned Leicester City, who are fighting for survival in the English top flight, currently sit 19th in the Premier League.

With only two matches left, the Foxes must get results and hope other results go their way to avoid the drop.

Leicester shocked the football world by winning the Premier League title in 2016.

They also won the FA Cup in 2021.

For information on tickets, visit www.ticketmelon.com.

