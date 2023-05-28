Angels out to shatter Buriram's dream

Crunch game: Bangkok United's Chayawat Srinawong, left, and Buriram United's Naruebodin Weerawatnodom pose with the FA Cup trophy.

Bangkok United and Buriram United are both confident that they will win the FA Cup when they meet in the final on Sunday.

The match at True Stadium (Thammasat Stadium) in Rangsit kicks off at 6pm.

The winners will receive five million baht in prize money and the runners-up get one million baht.

While Thai League 1 and League Cup champions Buriram are chasing a second successive treble, Bangkok are seeking their first major title.

Masatada Ishii's Buriram will start favourites against Thai League 1 runners-up Bangkok, coached by Totchtawan Sripan, but the capital side will enjoy a home-field advantage.

The Angels' confidence will also be boosted by their 4-3 win over Buriram at the same venue in the league last month.

"It will be a tough game for our team as Buriram are a strong team," Bangkok United assistant coach Sarif Sainui told a press conference on Saturday.

"We were one of the only two teams to beat them in the league [in the 2022-23 season]. This gives us confidence ahead of the final.

"We have been working very hard. Some players need late fitness tests but this should not be a big problem.

"We are looking forward to the match. We will play at our home ground and hope to create history by winning the title."

Buriram director Samaporn Polbutr said: "We lost to Bangkok United in the league but that was a close contest. Both teams played well but Bangkok won.

"We have targeted winning three trophies since last [2021-22] season. We have already won two trophies and this will be our last game of the season. We are not under pressure because we have experience in playing in finals."

The Thunder Castle beat BG Pathum United to win the League Cup last week and Samaporn said their players are ready for another showdown.

"We played last weekend. We don't have suspended players. Some players are having slight injuries but they should be fit for the final," she said.

"We don't have any problem playing at their home. We can play at any venue. We are ready to play and win the title."

In fact, Buriram thrashed Bangkok 3-0 at True Stadium in the League Cup in February.

Buriram's attack will be led by Supachai Chaided, the league's top scorer with 19 goals. Bangkok's strike force will be spearheaded by Heberty Fernandes who will be assisted by his Brazilian compatriot Willen Mota.