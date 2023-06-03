Section
Kingdom's women no match for powerful Poles in VNL
Sports

published : 3 Jun 2023 at 04:00

newspaper section: Sports

Thailand have one win and two defeats at the 2023 VNL. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)
Poland proved too strong for the Thai women as the Poles won 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 in Pool 1 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Turkey yesterday.

Poland have now won three matches in a row, while Thailand have one win and two defeats.

Chatchu-On Moksri was Thailand's top scorer with 10 points, while Jurczyk Magdalena made 11 points for Poland.

The Thais next meet South Korea in their last Pool 1 game tomorrow at 6pm.

Thailand defeated Canada 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-21) on Thursday.

The team, coached by Danai Sriwacharamaytakul, lost their opening match against defending champions Italy 3-2 on Tuesday.

After three weeks, the top eight sides advance to the finals, scheduled for July 12-16 in Arlington, Texas.

In the second week in Brasilia from June 14-18, Thailand meet Germany, the USA, Serbia and Croatia.

In the third week in Bangkok from June 27-July 2, the Thais face the Netherlands, Turkey, Japan and Brazil.

Last year, Thailand made history as they entered the last-eight tournament for the first time.

They are aiming to repeat and surpass that milestone by qualifying for the finals.

World No.15 Thailand are fresh from winning the SEA Games gold medal in Cambodia last month.

It was the country's 14th successive title and 16th overall in the event.

Veteran Piyanut Pannoy made her debut as captain, replacing Pornpun Guedpard who missed the SEA Games due to injury.

Setter Pornpun has returned but Piyanut remains captain.

