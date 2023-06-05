Section
Thais too strong for Korea
Sports

Thais too strong for Korea

published : 5 Jun 2023 at 04:34

newspaper section: Sports

Thailand's Pimpichaya Kokram in action. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)
Thailand's Pimpichaya Kokram in action. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)

Thailand defeated Asian rivals South Korea 3-0 (25-17, 28-26, 25-21) in their final pool match of the FIVB Women's Nations League (VNL) 2023 in Antalya, Turkey, on Sunday.

Thailand finished the first week of the 2023 tournament with two wins and two losses in Pool 1.

Chatchu-on Moksri was Thailand's highest scorer with 20 points. Pimpichaya Kokram had 13 points.

Thailand's two losses came against Italy and Poland while their other win was against Canada on Thursday.

Poland, who defeated Thailand 3-0 on Friday, won their fourth match in a row on Saturday, beating Serbia 3-0.

In Pool 2 in Nagoya, Brazil beat Croatia 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-8), Germany edged Bulgaria 3-2 (18-25, 25-20, 23-25, 26-24, 15-10), while China defeated hosts Japan 25-18, 27-25, 27-25 for their fourth successive win.

Thailand will head to Brazil next week to compete in the second week of the tournament.

They will meet Germany, the United States, Serbia and Croatia in Brasilia in Pool 4.

In the third week in Bangkok from June 27-July 2, the Thais face the Netherlands, Turkey, Japan and Brazil in Pool 6.

After three weeks, the top eight sides advance to next month's finals in Texas.

