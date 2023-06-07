Ratchanok, Supanida, mixed pair prevail

Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran pose after winning their first round match at the Singapore Open 2023. (Badminton Photo Yves Lacroix)

Ratchanok Intanon, Supanida Katethong and mixed doubles pair Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran moved into the last 16 round of the US$850,000 Singapore Open on Tuesday.

Seventh seed Ratchanok, who lost in the first round of the Thailand Open last week, defeated Saina Nehwal of India 21-13, 21-15.

Ratchanok will play Aya Ohari of Japan in the women's singles last 16 of the World Tour Super 750 event on Thursday.

Supanida defeated Aakarshi Kashyap of India 21-17, 21-9 and will face sixth seed Caroline Marin of Spain in the last 16.

Supak and Supissara rallied to get the better of Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore of England 18-21, 21-14, 21-12 to set up a last-16 encounter with fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France.

In the men's doubles first round, Supak and Kittinupong Kedren squandered a 1-0 lead and lost to Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia 21-16, 16-21, 16-21.

Men's singles hope Kantaphon Wangcharoen made an early exit after losing to Srikanth Kidambi of India 15-21, 19-21.

Thailand Open champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the seventh seed, will play Wang Tzu-wei of Taiwan while Pornpawee Chochuwong will meet China's Han Yue in their openers on Wednesday.

In the women's doubles, Aimsaard sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn, runners-up at the Thailand Open, will begin their campaign against Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto of Japan on Wednesday while Jongkolphan Kittitharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai will meet Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith of England.

Mixed doubles third seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, another Thailand Open finalists, will face Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsumoto of Japan.