Thai WBC champion Panya to fight Japan's Tanaka

Panya Pradabsri, left, will defend his title against Norihito Tanaka in Rayong province on June 28, 2023. (Photo: WBC)

KYODO: Japanese boxer Norihito Tanaka is set to challenge WBC minimumweight champion Panya Pradabsri on June 28 in Rayong, his Misako Gym said Friday.

The 38-year-old Tanaka, the World Boxing Council's 10th-ranked minimumweight, will take his third shot at a world title following last August's unanimous decision loss to the 32-year-old Panya.

If Tanaka wins, he will break Hozumi Hasegawa's record as the oldest Japanese world champion at 35 years and nine months.

"Considering my age, this will be my last chance to win a world title," Tanaka said. "I've been training well. I'll give it my all to take the belt from him."

Tanaka holds a 20-9 win-loss record with 10 knockouts, while Panya is 39-1 with 23 KOs.

Panya Pradabsri vs Norihito Tanaka in August 2022 (Video: Boxing Journals)