BG Pathum snap up influential midfielder Chanathip

published : 22 Jun 2023 at 04:30

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

BG Pathum United have signed midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale, the Thai League 1 club announced on Wednesday.

"BG Pathum United are delighted to announce that the club have reached an agreement for the transfer of Thailand international midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale," the Rabbits said.

Thailand captain Chanathip, 29, is returning to Thailand after an unsuccessful spell at Kawasaki. His move to BG Stadium marks his return to the Thai league after six years away.

He began his stint in Japan at Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in 2017.

After impressive performances for Sapporo that saw him selected for the 2018 J-League Best XI, Chanathip joined former Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale in 2022.

Unfortunately, he was rarely picked to play, leading to his return to Thailand.

One of the best players of his generation, Chanathip has previously played for Thai clubs Police Tero and Muang Thong United.

Lamphun remain in T1

Thai League Co confirmed on Wednesday that Lamphun Warriors can still play in the top flight next season after their president was arrested for alleged involvement in online gambling and money laundering.

The Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) arrested club chief Pongsiri Thanratchawongsuek on charges of arranging online gambling and money laundering on Tuesday.

Thai League Co acting chairman Korrawee Pritsananantakul said on Wednesday that Lamphun still have the rights to participate in Thai League 1 next season.

Pongsiri's arrest is an individual matter and has nothing to do with the club as a juristic person, he said.

Meanwhile, Lamphun announced that LC Marble (Thailand) Co has taken over the club's managerial board.

In their first ever season in Thai League 1, the northern club finished 10th last month.

